Green-fingered residents who want to bring their garden project to life are invited to apply to the new series of a BBC Show.
Studio Remarkable are casting for the second series of Your Garden Made Perfect on BBC2 and are looking for people who want to transform their outside space.
If you have an uninspiring backyard, nightmare front terrace, or a problematic patio, the popular programme might be the answer.
A spokesman said: “Competing designers will use cutting edge technology to reveal awe-inspiring designs for your new garden, then give you the choice of which one you want to build in real-life.
“If you have a budget set aside and need help transforming your outside space, please apply at madeperfect.tv.”
The deadline for applications is midnight on May 12 and applicants must be 18 or over.