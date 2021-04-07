The body of a man found in Epping Forest has now been formally identified as Richard Okorogheye.

On Monday (April 5) the Metropolitan Police were informed by colleagues at Essex Police that the body of a man had been found in a lake in Epping Forest.

Formal identification has now taken place and the body has been confirmed as 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Richard, who studied at Oxford Brookes University, went missing from his home in Ladbroke Grove on Monday March 22.

He was reported missing on March 24.

He was seen boarding the 23 bus in Ladbroke Grove heading southbound.

Further enquiries by the force found Richard then took a taxi from west London to Loughton.

He was then captured on CCTV walking alone towards Epping Forest on March 23.

Detective Superintendent Danny Gosling, head of the Met’s central west public protection unit, said, “My deepest sympathies go out to Richard’s family at this incredibly difficult time. This was not the outcome that any of us had hoped for and we will ensure that his grieving family are well-supported by specially trained officers.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the many officers, staff and members of the public who have each played a part in the extensive effort to locate Richard.”

The investigation into the circumstances of Richard's death is ongoing.

Specialist search teams remain in parts of Epping Forest as they continue to carry out further searches as part of the investigation.

