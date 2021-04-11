We will be one step closer to normality as lockdown rules ease again in England.

Boris Johnson said he would be visiting a pub tomorrow (April 12) as he confirmed the next stage of lockdown easing will go ahead.

It means all shops, gyms and hairdressers are allowed to reopen and pubs and restaurants can serve outside.

Here we take a closer look at what will change from tomorrow and how it will affect us:

Pubs and restaurants

Both will be allowed to open and serve food and alcohol outdoors.

Unlike previous restrictions in December, there will be no need for customers to order a substantial meal and no curfew.

However, there will be no standing at the bar and customers must wear a face covering when not seated.

Non-essential shops

High Streets will see some life brought back to them as all retail, including clothes shops can reopen.

Face coverings are still mandatory whilst inside unless you are exempt for medical reasons.

Hairdressers and beauty salons

You can breathe a sigh of relief as you will finally give your lockdown locks some TLC.

Nail salons and beauty treatments will also be allowed to resume.

Gyms

Fitness fanatics will be pleased to know they can exercise in a gym or leisure centre again.

Social distancing will remain in place, with equipment spaced apart.

Outdoor hospitality

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, theme parks and botanic gardens can all reopen.

Drive-in cinemas and performances will also return.

Holidays

From Monday, people in England will be able to go on self-catering holidays in a cottage, caravan or campsite.

The site must not involve shared indoor facilities and you can only go with members of your household or bubble.

Events

Funerals can continue with up to 30 mourners and the number of people able to attend weddings, receptions and commemorative events such as wakes will rise to 15.