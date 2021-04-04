The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has increased to 145,185 according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 112,686 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 17,807.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at 14,692.
In Colchester, 11,291 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, while there has been 9,908 cases in Tendring.
Across the Essex County Council area there has also now been 3,929 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive coronavirus death.
In Southend this figure is 603 while Thurrock has recorded 438 deaths.
There has also been 568 people in Tendring who have died and 385 in Colchester.
