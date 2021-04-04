Snow warnings have been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures are expected to plummet.

The Met Office said no part of the country would be "immune" from snowfall on Easter Monday as the temperatures continue to drop.

The colder weather coincides with the easing of coronavirus restrictions and beauty spots around the country are expected to be busy as people make the most of the bank holiday weekend.

But people are being warned about plummeting temperatures just days after we enjoyed the hottest days of the year so far.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued parts of Scotland including Fife, Strathclyde and Highlands are due to see gale-force winds and snow showers that could cause travel disruption.

There could be as much as 15cm of snow in higher areas and temperatures may drop as low as -5C on Easter Monday morning.

The temperature in the South East will be 9C, but with the windchill it will feel more like 3C. At night the temperature will drop to -1C.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “After a settled, warm spell with plenty of sunshine particularly across England and Wales our weather will take a notable change in direction later in the weekend.

Parts of the UK saw snow in February

"Very cold Arctic air will move in from the north west through Sunday, bringing snow showers and freezing overnight temperatures.

"The snow showers will predominantly affect the north and west of the UK.

"The south and east will likely remain drier but still cold with a lower chance of wintry showers.”

The Met Office’s yellow warnings are in place from 6pm on Sunday until midnight on Monday.

Despite the chilly weather, the public have been urged to respect the rules and only meet friends and family outdoors now that restrictions have started to ease.

More than half of British households – 51 per cent – had planned to swap a traditional Easter roast for a barbeque or picnic this year, a survey by Sainsbury’s found.

Craig Snell, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “After a taste of summer for a lot of the UK, we will see things turn much colder as we go through the second half of the Easter weekend.

“A lot of the UK will be prone to seeing some wintry showers as we go through the course of Monday.”

The weather warning comes just days after we experienced warmer weather

Mr Snell said although it was not unusual to see snow at this time of year, it would be a “shock to the system” for many, following balmy temperatures felt earlier in the week.

Parts of the UK saw the mercury reach nearly 24C on Wednesday.

“Nowhere is going to be immune from potentially seeing some snow showers on Monday, even down towards the south west of England,” said Mr Snell.

But he said it was unlikely that the snow would settle.

Weather forecast for London and the South East:

Sunday:

Bright or sunny on Sunday, any cloud clearing east during the morning.

Feeling warmer than Saturday.

Becoming breezy during the evening, with rain expected overnight from the north. Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum tempreture -1C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Much colder, with snow and blustery showers spreading to all parts, these more frequent along coasts.

Widespread frosts overnight, locally sharp.

Largely dry and sunny on Wednesday, becoming less cold.