Essex forecasters aren't ruling out the possibility of snow this Easter bank holiday weekend as temperatures drop.
Earlier this week, Essex was hit with warm temperatures - seeing many flock to Southend's seafront to reunite loved with ones for the first time in months.
Experts at Essex Weather Centre have predicted a cold spell next week with sub-zero night and daytime highs of around 6c - a very different picture to the start of the week.
The Met Office are not expecting temperatures to go back to normal until after mid-April.
While snow is possible this bank holiday, experts predict that any snow fall will melt quickly at this time of year.
Many weather apps showing snow for next week. Unless up a steep hill (and there are not many of those in Essex) any snow that falls will quickly melt at this time of year. Easter Monday and Monday night remain the only real chance for sleet/snow to fall locally.— Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) April 1, 2021
Easter Monday and Monday night is the only time we may see sleet or snow fall.
