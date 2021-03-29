The Prime Minister is set to address the nation as lockdown rules ease to allow small gatherings outdoors.

Restrictions have changed again today to allow greater outdoor activities and meetings of up to six people.

It is the next step in the Government's road map out of lockdown and means families can meet up for the first time in 2021.

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference later today to mark the latest change to the lockdown rules and provide an update on the coronavirus crisis.

So here are four things we expect the Prime Minister to address at today's briefing:

The new slogan

The 'stay at home' message has now been replaced with 'hands, face, space and fresh air'.

Mr Johnson is likely to urge people to get outside and start exercising amid a Government drive for a healthier, more active society.

But he is also expected to echo his words of caution from earlier this morning and remind people not to flout the restrictions which are in place still.

Speaking ahead of today's easing of the rules, Mr Johnson said: "We must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout.

"Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called."

Latest on the vaccine programme

The Prime Minister is expected to give an update on the latest vaccination figures.

More than half of adults in the UK have now had their first dose of the Covid vaccine - that's around 30 million people.

The vaccination rate is set to drop off next month due to a shortage of supplies, but there is renewed hope it will pick up again when the first batches of the American, Moderna, jab arrive in April.

The Government says it will continue to prioritise vaccinating the vulnerable groups and second doses to adults who have have already had the jab.

Mr Johnson will want to reinforce the plea to get vaccinated, especially as new data from the Office for National Statistics shows four in 10 black adults over the age of 70 are unlikely to have had their first jab.

Update on lockdown road map

The lockdown restrictions are due to change again in just two week's time.

April 12 is the date all shops will be allowed to reopen, as will gyms.

Pubs and restaurants are also due to be given the all clear to serve food and drink outside under the current plans.

The Prime Minister has previously said the easing of lockdown will be based on 'data, not dates' - suggesting the April 12 reopening could be pushed back.

But comments made by Mr Johnson at the weekend have offered hope the road map dates are still in place, with the Prime Minister saying he was set to go to the barbers in a few days time.

He also said the road map was 'on course', so he will no doubt be keen to address the April 12 date today and offer reassurance to expectant shop and pub owners.

What impact the vaccine is having

The Government's insistence that the data is crucial to easing lockdown restrictions shows the importance of the vaccine.

Numerous studies have suggested it is already having a significant impact on lowering rates and the number of seriously ill people in the UK.

So the Prime Minister will want to share the positive data as soon as it is ready to spread optimism and confidence in the future.

Reviews of the vaccine programme, and infection rates, are expected to take place every five weeks, and with another review due imminently, we can expect to hear how successful the jabs have been so far.