Cruise fans have the chance to immerse themselves in the magical world of Disney this summer.... all while sailing at sea.
Disney Cruise Line has announced a new UK staycation package for summer 2021 - and they will be sailing from Essex.
Departing on select dates from Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton aboard the Disney Magic, the new staycation sailing is exclusive to UK residents.
Passengers will be immersed in Disney storytelling, thanks to a collection of onboard entertainment, dining and recreation for the entire family, with all the care you'd expect from Disney.
More information including pricing will be released when bookings open up in April.
For more information, visit: disneycruise.disney.go.com/cruises-destinations/overview/uk-magic-at-sea/.