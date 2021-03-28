A man who violently assaulted a woman in front of her own children has been jailed for three years.

Sam Murray, 28, attacked the victim just five days before Christmas last year.

He repeatedly punched and kicked the victim to the floor, despite her pleas to stop, leaving her with bruised ribs.

Officers were called to an address in the Chelmsford area where they arrested Murray within minutes of being on scene.

Thanks to the hard work of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Team, Murray admitted three counts of causing actual bodily harm at Chelmsford Crown Court in February.

Murray, of Coulsdon Road, London, was sentenced to three years in prison last week.

Investigating officer, PC Whelan Bassett of Chelmsford’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Domestic abuse is something that’s really difficult to talk about – let alone get out of. In this situation, the victim was certain she would die if Murray didn’t stop and that’s a feeling that no-one should ever be subjected to.

“I’d like to thank the victim, and her support network and family, for their bravery and honesty throughout this investigation and I hope that this sends a clear message to anyone suffering behind closed doors: we are here for you.

“If you can’t speak to us when you call 999, just press 55 and it will alert the operator that you’re in a dangerous situation. You can also visit our website for advice, and you can hide the page from your search history afterwards.”

If you, or someone you know, is suffering from domestic abuse, visit essex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse.