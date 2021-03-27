The Prime Minister has hinted the country remains on course to continue easing lockdown restrictions in the coming months.

Speaking at the Conservatives's virtual spring forum today (Saturday, March 27), Boris Johnson said he can see nothing in the data to dissuade him from continuing along his lockdown easing roadmap.

Mr Johnson told the conference: “In just a few days’ time, I’m finally going to be able to go to the barbers.

“But more important than that, I’m going to be able to go down the street and cautiously, but irreversibly, I’m going to drink a pint of beer in the pub.

“And as things stand, I can see absolutely nothing in the data to dissuade me from continuing along our roadmap to freedom, unlocking our economy and getting back to the life we love.”

New rules coming into force in England from Monday mean outdoor gatherings of up to six people will be permitted, while outside sports facilities can also reopen.

The next step out of lockdown will see shops reopen, and bars and restaurants allowed to serve food and drink outside from April 12.

The hospitality industry will be allowed to serve customers inside from May 17 in the next phase of the road map, while households will also be able to mix indoors from this date.

The final stage of the road map could see all restrictions removed from June 21, allowing nightclubs to reopen and full attendance at sports and entertainment venues.

Despite his optimism, the Prime Minister has admitted there are still unanswered questions about what impact the third coronavirus wave sweeping Europe could have on the UK.

Speaking at today's conference, he added: “I think the second half of the year will have the potential to be really fantastic.

“But it depends on things still going right.

“We depend on the successful vaccine programme and disease not taking off again.”

He said “bitter experience” has shown a wave like the one in Europe would hit the UK “three weeks later”.

He added: “The question is – is it going to be, this time, as bad it has been in the past? Or have we sufficiently mitigated, muffled, blunted impact by the vaccine rollout?

“That’s a question we still don’t really know the answer to.”