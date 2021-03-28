Census Day has been and gone, but when do you need to complete it by?

People are being asked to complete the once-a-decade survey as soon as possible.

Census Day 2021 took place on Sunday March 21 and aims to provide a snapshot of life across the country to organise and provide the right services.

When do I need to complete it by?

People who still haven't filled in the survey are being asked to do so as soon as possible.

In Scotland, the census will now take place in March 2022.

What is the census?

Legally every household must complete the census.

The survey has been conducted since 1801 to asses the size of a population and calculate what they need.

On one day every ten years, households must fill out a questionnaire based on every people living at the property, including their age, race, occupation and relationship status.

Do I have to complete the census?

The answer is yes. By law you must complete and be accounted for the census.

You can be fined up to £1,000 if you do not fill it in, or give false information.

Will census officers come to my house?

Officers may visit your household in late March or April if you haven't submitted a form.

They will encourage you to complete it and help you if needed.

They will be wearing PPE and won't enter your house.

What's different this year?

For the first time, there will be voluntary questions on gender identity and on sexual orientation for over-16s.

In the UK, there are no official figures for those who identify their gender as different from the sex registered at birth.