Two inmates at Chelmsford Prison have died in the space of three days.
The Ministry of Justice has confirmed the two deaths in a brief statement.
It said: "HMP Chelmsford prisoner Mark Jozunas died on March 20.
"Prisoner Ryan Flanagan died in hospital on March 23.
"The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”
Jozunas was aged 50 and was serving a life sentence for murder.
Flanagan was 37 and was awaiting sentence for conspiracy to cause an explosion with the intent to endanger life or damage property.
The prison service said it could not confirm the causes of death and details had also been passed to the coroner.
