A 'mini heatwave' is said to be on its way to the UK - just as lockdown rules are eased.

Gatherings of up to six people outdoors will be permitted next week under the Government's road map out of lockdown.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts and open-air swimming pools will also be allowed to reopen, and people will also be able to take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

The 'stay at home' slogan will also be altered to 'stay local' to reflect a change in the rules and show people are allowed to meet up with other households outdoors.

READ MORE:

And thankfully, the weather looks like it may do us all a favour just as we all head outside.

Temperatures are expected to rise above the average for this time of year from Monday, which is when the lockdown rules will change.

Forecasters say some parts of the UK could even reach 20c at some point next week.

In Essex, a top temperature of 17c is forecast in places such as Southend and Basildon, while the likes of Braintree and Colchester could see 16c on Tuesday.

That would be above the average of 12c for this time of year.

Modelled temperatures for the next 15 days across Essex. Brief warm spell next week then looking like a chilly Easter. pic.twitter.com/S7XAEyIbty — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) March 23, 2021

But the Essex Weather Centre has revealed a graphic showing there is an outside chance of parts of the country reaching 20c early next week.

It says there will be a brief warm spell before temperatures will likely plummet in time for a "chilly Easter".

The Met Office's long range forecast for the East of England also says the weather will be "very mild" for a time next week.

It added: "Temperatures are likely to start rather warm or warm for parts of the south and southeast, but will likely widely return back to, or rather below, average by the weekend."