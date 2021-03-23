The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has increased to 144,396 according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 112,106 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 17,725.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at 14,565.
In Colchester, 11,195 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, while there has been 9,815 cases in Tendring.