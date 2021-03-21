As lockdown restrictions begin to be loosened, questions will be raised about what we can and can’t do.

The first stage of lockdown easing saw pupils return to schools on March 8, with people also permitted to sit outside in a public space with someone from a different household for a coffee or a picnic.

Care home visits resumed indoors.

But what will change when we enter the second phase from March 29?

Here is your guide on the changes taking place from March 29 and what it will mean for you.

What can I do from March 29?

Two households or up to six people will be able to meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts, and open-air swimming pools, will also be allowed to reopen, and people will be able to take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

What else?

The ‘stay at home’ rule will be replaced with ‘stay local’ from March 29 however, many restrictions will remain in place.

People should continue to work from home where they can, “minimise” the number of journeys they make and avoid travelling at the busiest times and routes.

Travel abroad will continue to be prohibited, other than for a small number of permitted reasons. Holidays abroad will not be allowed.

When’s the next lifting of restrictions?

April 12 will see non-essential retailers, gyms and hairdressers reopen their doors for the first time in months.

Pubs and restaurants will also be able to offer outdoor service.

Outdoor attractions such as theme parks, zoos and drive-in cinemas will reopen along with libraries and community centres.

Campsites and holiday lets, where indoor facilities are not shared with other households, can also reopen.

Funerals will be able to continue with up to 30 mourners, the number of people able to attend weddings, receptions and commemorative events such as wakes will rise to 15.

What next?

Restrictions will be further eased from May 17 with two households or up to six people able to meet indoors.

Museums, cinemas and other entertainment venues will be able to reopen along with hotels, B&Bs and hostels.

Meanwhile, pubs and restaurants will be able to serve people indoors.

Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals.

The final part of the roadmap easing will be no earlier than June 21 when nightclubs will welcome back customers and all restrictions on social contact can be removed.