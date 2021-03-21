POLICE have blasted the "disgraceful" actions of a man who attacked two police officers, leaving one with a fractured hand.

Alfie Butler, 27, was jailed after the attack in New Road, Feering, in September last year.

Officers were first called to a property following reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived the two PCs found Butler attempting to force entry into the home of a young family, who were known to him, and trying to kick down the door.

As the two officers approached Butler he jumped over the gate into the back garden and began trying to climb over a fence.

As the two constables tried to grapple with Butler, he struck the male officer in the face before pushing his female colleague to the ground.

The officers managed to tackle Butler to the floor where, as they tried to handcuff him, he repeatedly kicked the female officer and bit the hand of her male colleague.

He was arrested and taken into custody leaving both officers with multiple injuries.

One of the police officers suffered a deep bite wound and fracture to his hand and had to have bone fragments removed from the wound, while his female colleague was left with injuries to her back and legs after she was repeatedly kicked and thrown to the ground.

Butler of St Peter’s Street, Colchester was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest.

He admitted the charges at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, March 18, and was jailed for two years and six months.

Following the sentencing investigating officer Det Con Red Leeson of Braintree CID said: “Every day the hard-working men and women of Essex Police work hard to protect our communities, they run into the face of danger while others walk away - they never know what they will face.

“On this occasion our two officers responded to a 999 call from a young family in distress who were terrified at Butler trying to kick down their door and force his way into their home.

“What happened next was absolutely disgraceful – in trying to apprehend Butler and protect the family inside, our colleagues were subjected to a violent attack which left both of them with multiple injuries.

“Despite the attack on both officers and the level of violence they faced, they did not give up until they had arrested Butler and ensured the family inside the property were safe. Both officers are a credit to Essex Police.

“Attacks on emergency workers are not acceptable – we are the people who turn up to work every single day to help our communities – and thankfully our criminal justice partners recognise this and that is reflected in the sentence handed down to Butler.”