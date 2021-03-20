Although Spring is here, the cold weather hasn't quite left us yet in Essex.
Towards the end of March, some unsettled weather will spells of rain and some strong winds crossing the UK are expected.
Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said: “It will feel more like winter than spring, with polar air expected in coming weeks.”
Showers in the South East may be wintry, bringing cold air in.
Temperatures will be at or slightly below average for this time of year by the end of the month, according to the Met Office.
Good morning. A bright and sunny start to Saturday, but soon turning cloudy with limited brightness this afternoon. Still rather chilly with highs of 11C. #SpringEquinox— Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) March 20, 2021
It follows a week of windy weather, which caused damage across the county.
As it stands, no Met Office weather warnings or Environment Agency flood warnings are in place for Essex over the next week.
