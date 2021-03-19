THANKS to this McDonald's money saving hack you can get a Big Mac and fries for just £1.99 every time.

A Big Mac and medium fries usually costs £4.28 - all you need to do is spend an initial 59p to reap the endless rewards.

First of all you'll need to buy yourself any item off the menu (the cheapest is currently a mini McFlurry for 59p) and keep the receipt.

This £1.99 deal is available in newspapers and on the back of bus tickets, but can only be used once - using a receipt means you can use this trick over and over again.

Available through the 'Food for Thoughts' promotion, you'll need to fill out a quick survey about your experience after you've made your initial purchase - you'll then be given a five-digit number which you can use to claim your £1.99 Big Mac and fries.

How to get a £1.99 Big Mac and fries every time:

1. Buy any item

As discussed, you need to make an initial purchase and keep hold of the receipt.

2. Fill in the survey

On the top of every receipt you will see a 'tell us how we did' section, here is a URL which will take you to the 'Food for Thoughts' promotional website where you can give feedback on your experience.

Filling in the survey takes around two minutes after which you will be given a five-digit code - write the code on your receipt and this automatically becomes a £1.99 Big Mac and fries voucher.

3. Claim your offer

Hand over your receipt and claim the offer to get your Big Mac and fries for £1.99.

At this point you will be given another receipt - use this new check to claim again, just jump to step 2.

4. Keep your new receipt and claim again

And so on...

If you’re not a fan of Big Macs – or fancy something different – McDonald’s says you can ask for a Fillet-o-Fish or Veggie Deluxe instead.

There is no expiry date once you have written your five-digit code on the receipt – but the numbers are trackable, so you can’t just write five random numbers.

Will you be using this hack next time?