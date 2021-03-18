THE roadmap out of lockdown will continue as planned despite concerns over possible delays and safety, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister told the nation he did not expect the reduction in vaccine supply to have an impact on the timetable for easing restrictions during yesterday’s press conference.

Concerns over the supply of vaccines to the UK had sparked some fears over the rollout of the vaccine being delayed.

But Boris Johnson said: “The supply we do have will still enable us to hit the targets we have set.

“By April 15 we’ll be able to offer a first dose to all of you who are over 50 as well as those who are under 50 who are clinically vulnerable.

“We will have the second doses people need within the 12 week window, which means around 12 million people in April and will still offer a first dose to every adult by the end of July.

“So there is no change to the next steps of the road map."

It comes as concerns over the safety of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were shot down.

The European Medicines Agency said the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab is a “safe and effective vaccine” and played down rumours the vaccine could lead to blood clots.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) added: “ There is no difference that blood clots in veins are occurring more than would be expected in the absence of vaccination for either vaccine”.