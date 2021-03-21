Line of Duty is returning to BBC One this weekend.

The highly anticipated sixth season of the police drama will air on BBC tomorrow night (March 28) at 9pm.

AC-12 are back after filming was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

But fans will be pleased to know that they will be getting one additional episode than was originally commissioned, meaning their will be seven episodes.

Who is in the cast of Line Of Duty season six?

Vicky McClure and Martin Compston share a laugh during filming (Liam McBurney/PA)

DI Kate Fleming, Ted Hastings and Steve Arnott have been confirmed to return for series six.

Kelly MacDonald is also joining the cast for the new series.

She will play Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, who raises suspicions at AC-12.

Shalom Brune-Franklin also joins the cast.

The current cast:

Vicki McClure as DI Kate Fleming

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings

Martin Compston and DS Steve Arnott

Kelly MacDonald as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson

What will happen?

Scot Macdonald is this series’ guest lead; she plays Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, a senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Her suspicious conduct attracts the attention of Anti-Corruption and, as AC-12 uncover deeper and darker information, DCI Davidson could turn out to be their most dangerous adversary yet.

Could AC-12 be losing one of our own?! C'mon son, AC-12 is the best, the very best!#LineOfDuty series 6 starts Sunday 21st March at 9pm on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/YcZ1zt5BnE — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, we know there’s a fourth and final H yet to be identified within the Central Police.

The cast members are all very careful not to give away any spoilers, but Nottingham native McClure, 37, says: “I think what we can safely say is that we’re all facing consequences from series five.

“Kate’s always had a slightly tricky personal life, very dedicated to the job – and remains so.”

Scottish star Compston, who hails from Greenock, gives a little more away about the drama to come.

“The relationship between all the characters is probably a bit strained after everything they’ve been through – and Steve is struggling personally with his back,” reveals the 36-year-old.

“He’s getting more and more problems with painkillers. There’s some darker stuff for him because he’s kind of got this image in his head that he’s sort of like Super Cop and he doesn’t want to give that image away, so he’s kind of coming to a breaking point."

Extra challenges

Compston, reflects on what was “heartbreaking” about returning to film Line Of Duty in Belfast, after the first lockdown last spring.

Martin Compston (PA)

“There’s a wee lovely restaurant below the place we used to stay and you can see a lovely couple who ran the place was packing up, shutting down,” he says.

“And it’s the same back home in Greenock. People’s livelihoods have been decimated by this, and they’re gonna be living with repercussions.

“So, it really made you appreciate the fact that we can get back to work, and you don’t take it for granted.”