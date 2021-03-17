The father of a man found dead at Michael Barrymore’s house has welcomed news of a new arrest in connection with the murder of his son.

Terry Lubbock, who is now 76, has long sought for answers over the death of son, Stuart.

Stuart, who was a butcher, died aged 31 during a party at Barrymore’s home in Roydon, back on March 31, 2001.

He was found unconscious in a swimming pool and later died in hospital.

Essex Police announced today they had arrested a 50-year-old man from Cheshire in connection with Stuart’s death.

Speaking about the development into the murder investigation, Terry told the Press Association: “There is just so much going on in my head, I can’t get my head around it.

“Of course I’m happy.

“Of course this is good news.

“But it’s been 20 years.

“This has nearly killed me.”

Harry Clichy, a friend of the Lubbock family, said: “I’m pleased. Of course this is progress.

“We can only hope it leads to justice for Stuart after all these years.”

A post-mortem examination found Stuart had suffered horrific anal injuries which are believed to be the result of a serious sexual assault prior to his death.”

Speaking outside Essex Police headquarters in Chelmsford today, Det Supt Lucy Morris says the arrest was made after “significant new information” came to light following a TV documentary about Stuart’s death.

She added: “We have never given up on finding out exactly what happened to Stuart, and we will not stop in our pursuit of justice.”

And in a renewed appeal for further information, she added: “Now is the time to come forward.”

A spokesman for Barrymore, who has always denied his innocence having been arrested in connection with Stuart’s death, said it would be inappropriate to comment following the latest arrest by police.