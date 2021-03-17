New data suggests one in five people with Covid only develop one symptom of the virus – a skin rash.

A dry cough, loss of taste and high temperature are all classic symptoms of coronavirus, but research has found people suffer with other ailments too.

But researchers from King's College London (KCL) have found 20 per cent of people who catch Covid only develop skin rashes.

In 17 per cent of cases, a rash is also the first symptom before others develop.

Rashes have been recorded across the entire body and vary in type, such as raised lumps or hives.

The data comes via the KCL’s Zoe symptom tracker app which has been operational throughout the pandemic.

Figures from the app found people who tested positive for Covid were 67 per cent more likely to develop a rash than someone without the virus. Another study into skin problems related to Covid has also put together different photos of rashes.

The study, which involved more than 11,000 people, was published in the British Journal of Dermatology and more than 400 people submitted images.

The images are categorised based on the sort of rash they are, and include Covid digits, purpuric, oral and uticarial.

In the journal, the researches say: “Skin rashes cluster with other COVID‐19 symptoms, are predictive of a positive swab test, and occur in a significant number of cases, either alone or before other classical symptoms.

“Recognizing rashes is important in identifying new and earlier cases of Covid‐19.”

Only classical symptoms such as a dry cough, a fever and loss of smell or taste are currently recognised by the NHS.

Experts have been calling for skin rashes to be considered as an official symptom of Covid but have yet to seen it added to the list.

The KCL has asked health chiefs to extend the symptom list to also include fatigue, sore throat and headache.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the Zoe app, has previously said: “We've known since the beginning that just focusing testing on the classic triad of cough, fever and anosmia misses a significant proportion of positive cases.

“We identified anosmia as a symptom back in May and our work led to the Government adding it to the list; it is now clear that we need to add more.”