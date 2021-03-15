Devastated firefighters have announced the loss of one of their beloved colleages.
Paul Burder, Braintree Fire Station's Watch Manager, passed away on Sunday following a long terminal illness.
Essex Fire Service announced the tragic news on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
A spokesman for Essex Fire Service said: "We're devastated to announce the loss of Braintree Fire Station's Watch Manager Paul Burder, who died yesterday, following a long terminal illness.
"Paul was a kind, well-respected and popular colleague and he will be deeply missed.
"Our thoughts are with everyone who knew him."
