The head of hospitals in mid and south Essex has described the past year as ‘one like no other’.

Clare Panniker, chief executive of the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, admits the last 12 months has been a "huge test" but insists there is light at the end of the tunnel thanks to the Covid vaccine.

Her comments come as today (Tuesday, March 16) marks one-year since the first coronavirus-related death was recorded in one of the county’s hospitals.

The Mid Essex Hospital Trust announced a 90-year-old woman had died after contracting the virus at Broomfield Hospital.

Just a week later, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an immediate national lockdown, which would see all shops, pubs, community venues and schools close.

At the time, experts claimed 20,000 Covid deaths would be a good outcome for the UK.

But the latest Government figures show there has been more than 125,000 deaths linked to the virus so far, and thousands more are expected before the pandemic is over.

The Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust – which is made up of Southend, Basildon and Broomfield hospitals – has seen 2,324 of its patients die from Covid-19.

It has treated 8,539 people for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic last March.

In the first wave, hospital admissions peaked towards the end of April, with 103 Covid patients admitted on April 30 alone.

But at the peak of the second wave, in late December and early January, the hospitals were seeing hundreds of new Covid patients admitted everyday.

Between January 4 and January 7 alone, there were 509 people admitted to the trust who had coronavirus.

The latest figures show there are now 142 people being treated at the three hospitals, with 14 of those currently on ventilators.

While reflecting on the past year, Ms Panniker has paid tribute to those who have continued to work in the three hospitals and insists they have all learned a lot in the past 12 months.

She said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen the dedication and strength of our staff in responding to the events of the last 12 months.

“It has been a huge test for us all and a year like no other.

“Our staff have transformed the way we work so that we could increase critical care capacity but also so that we could safely deliver non-Covid care.

“Everyone has had their part to play and risen to the significant challenge - whether it is a nurse or doctor on the frontline, a porter, or someone behind the scenes helping keep things going – we are so grateful for their extraordinary hard work.

“We have learned a lot – we now have new Covid treatments and services and so we have been even more ready to fight Covid as we have progressed through the pandemic.”

Ms Panniker says the trust is now working hard to ensure routine operations are carried out, and many other treatments and services can be given to non-Covid patients.

The trust has had to suspend non-essential treatment and operations at various times in the past year due to the high volume of Covid patients.

Ms Panniker says the support and generosity from the public seen in the last year has been a “huge morale boost” for staff.

And with more than 23 million people having now received their first Covid jab in the UK, she says the rollout of the vaccine is providing hope for her teams after such a long and difficult year.

She said: “The vaccination programme is also a ray of hope for us all – thanks to the efforts of staff, millions of people across the country have been given vital protection against the virus.

“When you get your invite, I would encourage you to take up the offer – it is simple, straightforward and effective.

“While the vaccine rollout goes from strength to strength, our message to those in our local community continues to be that we must continue to follow the 'Hands. Face. Space' rules to reduce transmission of the virus and take up the jab when offered.

"It could save your life.”