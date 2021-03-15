ITV hit show The Only Way Is Essex has revealed how the cast and crew can film in pubs, restaurants and gyms despite the Covid lockdown.
The show returned last night for series 27, with all the expected drama.
ITV has had to confirm that to keep things in line with government advice, it created its “own little world to film in.”
In a statement, ITV said: “The show will still be bringing you the cast’s real lives and stories, but to keep everyone safe TOWIE have had to create its own little world to film in.
"So, although you may see cast in pubs and restaurants, don’t worry because they've opened just for the show and have put in lots of extra measures, so Lime Pictures and ITV can still bring you the TOWIE you love safely.”
