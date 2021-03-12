A CONVICTED killer has submitted new evidence to the Criminal Cases Review Commission in the hopes of getting a third appeal.

Jeremy Bamber, 60, is serving life for murdering five members of his family at White House Farm, Tolleshunt D’Arcy, in 1985.

He said he was filled with “hope and anticipation” the new submissions will achieve a speedy referral to the Court of Appeal.

Bamber added: “My legal team have worked tirelessly on the new application which contains multiple new grounds never previously put forward for consideration.

“All of the grounds are supported by fresh evidence including forensic reports and address every aspect of the prosecution case made against me and now conclusively prove my innocence.

“In addition, our comprehensive submissions contain the evidence to prove that the jury at my trial were not provided with the full facts and that they were misled repeatedly on the key elements of the case.”

Mark Newby, Bamber’s solicitor, who specialises in miscarriages of justice, said: “Mr Bamber is going back to the CCRC because he got a significant amount of fresh evidence to show the conviction is unsafe.”

The challenge is based on 347,000 pages of evidence, including Essex Police logs, which were originally withheld from Bamber under public interest immunity laws which no longer apply after 30 years.

Bamber has had two appeals against conviction rejected and also had a High Court challenge to the CCRC’s refusal to refer his case for another appeal rejected in 2012.

Yvonne Hartley, co-administrator of the Jeremy Bamber Innocence Campaign, said: “It has been a long and sometimes difficult journey in which we have faced many obstacles and bumps in the road alongside Jeremy and his legal representatives.

“However, these hurdles have reinforced our commitment and drive to fighting this miscarriage of justice.

“We never doubted the corpus of fresh evidence we have uncovered in our work with Jeremy would result in the comprehensive and compelling submissions.

“We will all, and especially Jeremy, have to prepare for a few anxious months ahead, whilst the commission conducts its investigations into the evidence. We just need to be patient for a little longer.”