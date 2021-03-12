THE Home Secretary has said she will continue to "protect women and girls from violence and harassment" in the wake of Sarah Everard's disappearance.

In a statement Witham MP, Priti Patel said: "I am deeply saddened by the developments in the Sarah Everard investigation.

"My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Sarah, her family and friends at this unbearable time.

"Many women have shared their stories and concerns online since Sarah's disappearance last week.

"There are so powerful because each and every woman can relate.

"Every woman should feel safe to walk on our streets without fear and harassment or violence.

"At this deeply sad and tragic time as we think and pray for Sarah and her family, I will continue through my role to do all I can to protect women and girls from violence and harassment."

Sarah Everard vanished while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on Wednesday March 3.

Ms Everard is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton – a journey which should have taken around 50 minutes.

The 33-year-old was last captured on camera walking along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at around 9.30pm on March 3.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday night that remains had been found in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent, but detectives have not yet confirmed their identity.

A serving police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested on suspicion of Ms Everard’s kidnap and murder.

The officer, in his 40s, was also arrested over a separate allegation of indecent exposure, the Met said.