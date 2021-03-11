Pub chain Greene King has revealed it plans to reopen 19 of its venues in Essex in a month’s time.

Pubs will be able to serve food and drink to customers outside from April 12, under the Government’s current road map out of lockdown.

The restrictions mean pubs with beer gardens and outside seating will realistically be the only ones to open.

Pubs are not expected to be able to serve customers inside until May at the earliest.

Greene King has announced it will be reopening 442 of its pubs on April 12 – roughly a third of its sites.

So here is the full list of the pub chain’s Essex venues in which will be welcoming customers back on that date:

• Bull, Hockley

• Duke of Wellington, Hatfield Peverel

• Four Seasons, Laindon

• Golden Lion, Romford

• Hoy & Helmet, Benfleet

• Inn on the Green, Stanford

• Kings Arms, Colchester

• Monkhams, Buckhurst Hill

• Moorhen, Harlow

• Noak Bridge, Laindon

• Old Walnut Tree, Southend

• Paul Pry, Rayleigh

• Quays, Basildon

• Roaring Donkey, Holland-On-Sea

• Rovers Tye, Colchester

• Swan, Brentwood

• Travellers Joy, Rayleigh

• Ye Olde Smack, Leigh-On-Sea

• Yew Tree, Great Horkesley

Greene King says some pubs will have reduced opening hours and menus which will be updated on their own individual websites.

Customers will be able to book a garden table online from Friday, March 2, although it is expected each pub will accept walk-ins.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, said: "It’s great that we can finally open outdoor areas in some of our pubs after such a long period of lockdown and we can’t wait to start welcoming our customers back, safely.

"Sadly, we can only open around a third of our estate in April where we have outdoor space that will work and have a chance of being viable, but we know the vital role pubs play in communities and feel it’s important to open as many as we can to help people get back together once again."