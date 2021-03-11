Homeless people will now be given priority access to the Covid vaccine, it has been an announced.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he has accepted the advice of scientific advisors to offer a jab to rough sleepers, even if they don’t have an NHS number.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has found people who are homeless or sleeping rough are likely to have underlying health conditions and should be offered jabs alongside those in priority group six.

They should also be offered the vaccine without the need for an NHS number or GP registration, it added.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, JCVI Covid-19 chairman, said: “The JCVI’s advice on Covid-19 vaccine prioritisation was developed with the aim of preventing as many deaths as possible.

“People experiencing homelessness are likely to have health conditions that put them at higher risk of death from Covid-19.

“This advice will help us to protect more people who are at greater risk, ensuring that fewer people become seriously ill or die from the virus.”

In response to the findings, Mr Hancock said: “He said: “Our vaccination rollout is moving at an incredible speed, with two in every five adults now having received at least one vaccine.

“It’s so important that nobody gets left behind in this national effort.

“We know there are heightened risks for those who sleep rough and today I have accepted the advice of the independent experts at the JCVI to prioritise those experiencing rough sleeping or homelessness for vaccination alongside priority group 6.

“This will mean we will save more lives, among those most at risk in society.”

More than 23 million doses of the Covid vaccine have now been administered in the UK.

People aged 56 and over have now been invited to have their first jab as the Government plans to continue the rollout based on age groups.

Once all the nine groups of vulnerable people have been given a jab, the programme will then open up to people aged between 40 and 50.

It is hoped all adults in the UK will have been offered a Covid jab by the end of July.