Police are hunting a teenager who is wanted on recall to prison.
Bob Price, 18, is also wanted in connection to reports of assault and criminal damage.
Both incidents happened on February 7.
Police in Barnsley have issued an appeal for information about Price's whereabouts, and say he has links to Essex.
Essex Police is also asking anyone who sees Price to get in touch.
READ MORE:
• Thug 'battered the life' out of woman and hit man in the head with dumbbell
• Police find 200 wraps of crack and heroin during flat raid
He is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall with dark brown hair and a thin build.
If you see him or if you have any other information about where he might be please call 101 quoting incident number 974 of 21 January.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment