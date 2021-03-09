POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from the Chelmsford area.
Josh Smith, 28, was last seen in Broomfield at around 12am on Tuesday morning.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Our officers and Josh’s family are really worried about him, and we need to find him to make sure he’s ok.
"Josh is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall and of stocky build. He has mousy blond hair.
"We do not know what clothing he’s wearing.
"He also has links to Braintree and Halstead."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
Essex Police said if you’re with Josh now, please dial 999.