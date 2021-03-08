AN URGENT weather warning has been issued across Essex for Wednesday and Thursday this week.
The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning for all of England and Wales, set to last from 9pm on Wednesday to 3pm on Thursday.
There is set to be strong winds accompanied by heavy and blustery showers which may bring some disruption to England and Wales.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.
"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
"Probably some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer."
Residents are advised to take extra caution if making any journeys on both days.
