A FEMALE on-call firefighter said the confidence she gained from stepping into the role is “second to none” as she encourages people to join the service.

Lyndsey Gymer, 38, is part of the team at Maldon Fire Station and has been in the role for almost two years.

She said: “Before I joined Essex County Fire and Rescue Service as an on-call firefighter, I was a full-time gym manager and busy mum to two little boys.

“As much as I loved my career, I felt that there was something missing, and I was looking for an opportunity to do something that was fulfilling and rewarding.

“On an evening run, I saw a banner advertising for on-call firefighters at my local station.

Lyndsey Gymer

“What I love about being an on-call firefighter is that you are doing something that helps your local community, people you see and speak to every day.

“There is a massive sense of pride in knowing that if your community needs you, you are ready and able to respond.

Lyndsey enjoyed the role so much when the opportunity to apply for a whole-time position came along last year she jumped at it.

Lyndsey is now a whole-time firefighter in Basildon alongside being an on-call firefighter in Maldon on her days off.

“My advice to anyone considering applying to be an on-call firefighter is just go for it,” she added.

“Any questions you have, there is always someone who can help, and the service is proud to be inclusive to all.

“I very much doubted my ability to be able to do the job, but the confidence you gain as a person, and the help and support you receive, I believe is second to none.”

Lyndsey Gymer in her fire suit

The third national ‘Need More’ on-call fire campaign, led by the National Fire Chiefs Council, took place last week to help answer recruits’ questions on joining.

To find out more about joining Essex Fire, visit join.essex-fire.gov.uk/on-call.