County Hall has warned it will ban anyone visiting Essex rubbish tips if they threaten staff.

It comes amid a rise in abuse towards waste collection workers and recycling centre site staff across Essex.

The county council says workers are regularly reporting incidents of threats, abuse and impatient drivers ignoring traffic management arrangements.

It says this has resulted in dangerous driving to avoid queues – putting both staff and members of the public and other road users at risk.

Some residents are also said to be ignoring social distancing guidance.

County Hall's environment boss Simon Walsh said: "The staff working at recycling centres and collecting household waste are key workers who are providing an essential service.

"I am asking the public to follow published guidance and to treat our workers with respect.

"We are prepared to take action and ban any residents that do not adhere to the rules or abuse the staff.”

Essex County Council and Love Essex have issued the following rules and guidelines for anyone using rubbish tips:

• Respect waste collection workers and recycling centre site staff – abusive behaviour, threats and bad language will not be tolerated.

Continue to follow social distancing rules, and do not attempt to put your waste in the kerbside collection vehicles yourselves.

• Consider staff are key workers who are working hard to continue providing an essential service in difficult circumstances

• Remember that site rules and restrictions are in place for the health and safety of both the site staff and members of the public. Health and safety is our top priority.

• Please consider whether your journey is necessary or if you could use an alternative method to dispose of your waste.

• If you do need to visit a recycling centre, then please try to visit outside of peak times. Weekdays or later in the afternoon are usually quieter.

For further information on recycling centres and site restrictions, visit www.loveessex.org/siterestrictions