Police are searching for three distraction burglars who are all believed to have links to Essex.

Detectives have released an e-fit of one of the suspects who is understood to have targeted a 90-year-old woman.

The victim had been followed home by the three crooks.

One of the suspects approached the victim as she was entering her home, claiming he was a plumber investigating a water leak in the block and needed to go inside her property.

He sprayed water on the floor and ceiling to make it appear there had been a leak.

As he distracted the victim, one of the other males entered her property and ransacked her bedroom.

The victim only realised she was being burgled when a man she had never seen before suddenly came out of her bedroom.

All three suspects left the area together. They are believed to have been driving a dark blue Fiat Bravo using false number-plates.

During the burglary they stole a new jumper, worth around £35.

All three suspects are white males.

The suspect shown in the e-fit is approximately 35-years old, of large build.

He was wearing a grey jumper and trousers.

The incident happened around 2.45pm on January 19 in Bethnal Green.

Det Con Kate Osborne, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would urge the public to take a look at this image to see if they recognise the man.

"Although the victim was physically unharmed, she has been left very shaken by the actions of the men who opportunistically followed her into her home after spotting her in the street.

"I would encourage anyone who recognises the man in the E-fit image - or anyone who has information about the three suspects or the vehicle they were using - to contact us immediately."

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 982/01MAR21.