Cold weather is set to return to the UK after a brief spell of spring sunshine.

This has inevitably led to questions about a possible white Easter, with some reports snow could be heading to the UK in the coming weeks.

But the Essex Weather Centre has shot down any suggestions snow could fall in the county.

The centre has tweeted a graph showing temperatures will fall below the 8c average for March later this week.

But despite hitting lows of -2c at the weekend, experts insist there is no sign of the white stuff heading our way.

READ MORE:

The weather centre tweeted: “Temperatures falling below average later this week, but definitely no snow or ice.

“As usual, ignore the newspaper stories of snowmageddon.”

The weather centre correctly predicted the impact Storm Darcy would have on Essex back at the start of February.

Most of the county saw several inches of snow fall, with Clacton and coastal areas the worst hit.

Temperatures falling below average later this week, but definitely no snow or ice. As usual, ignore the newspaper stories of snowmageddon! pic.twitter.com/fZsbOmhavz — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) March 1, 2021

The upcoming cold snap is not expected to see temperatures plummet as low as they did in February, when most places stayed below freezing by day.

Temperatures in Essex will dip down to single figures by Thursday, where highs of 6c are expected.

Overnight temperatures will then sink down to freezing or below by the weekend, but the Met Office’s forecast shows no sign of snow hitting the county over the next week.

And the Essex Weather Centre’s chart suggests temperatures are likely to return to average by the middle of next week.