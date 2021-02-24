A CONTROVERSIAL media personality has had her say on a "non essential" dogging event planned for Canvey.

Katie Hopkins shared a tongue-in-cheek response to the Echo's coverage that a dogging event is planned for Canvey this weekend.

The site "Let's Go Dogging" posted to its 26,000 followers that a meet-up was planned for the island this weekend.

Essex Police have insisted anything that is not essential travel is not permitted and would be patrolling the island at the weekend.

Ms Hopkins, who has generated widespread controversy for her outspoken views on various issues, took to her social media feeds to have her say on the issue.

She said: "A police force has been forced to clarify and insists that travelling to a so-called 'dogging' event will not be classed as essential travel.

"So be aware everybody who is terrified of everything at the moment that 'dogging' is not essential travelling in case you were confused.

"And if you needed a reference point for this there's a website called 'Let's Go Dogging' in a sort of animated and jubilant manner."

She added: "No one should be dogging at any time, certainly not under this terrible, terrible Covid thing we've got going on at the moment."

Anonymous writer and barrister, The Secret Barrister, has also weighed in on the issue with their own tongue-in-cheek response.

Writing on Twitter, they said: "Truly all our great national traditions are under threat. I don’t even recognise our country any more.

"If an Englishman cannot, in the sanctity of his own motor vehicle, travel to watch other citizens going bananas in the sanctity of theirs, then what are we as a country?"