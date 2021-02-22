SEASONS of hope are finally on the horizon, according to the Prime Minister.

Earlier this evening Boris Johnson held a Covid-19 press conference from Downing Street, which was televised to the nation.

The Prime Minister, who has battled coronavirus himself, used the platform to detail his proposed 'roadmap' out of the current lockdown.

During the address he confirmed all schools will be reopen on March 8 and socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted.

Restrictions will be further eased on March 29 and will see larger groups of up to six people or two households allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

Read more: Boris Johnson reveals road-map out of lockdown

Despite acknowledging the end of the coronavirus crisis was still a little way off, Boris was positive about the future.

He was also hopeful the gradual easing of restrictions, which could see the likes of shops and outdoor hospitality venues open from April 12, will help slowly bring the pandemic to its conclusion.

He said: "We cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that have separated families and loved ones for too long, threatened the livelihoods of millions, kept pupils out of school.

“Thanks to the vaccinations there is light ahead, leading us to a spring and a summer, which I think will be seasons of hope, looking and feeling incomparably better for us all.

"This is not the end today, but it is very clearly a road map that takes us to the end."

Boris was joined throughout the press conference by chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Chris Whitty.

Professor Whitty said the public would likely need to learn to live with Covid-19, in the same way as the flu and pneumonia, which kill thousands each year.

“Every year in the UK, as in every other country, you get substantial numbers of people dying from respiratory infections," he said.

“I’m afraid, for the foreseeable future, coronavirus is going to be added to that list of things that those who are vulnerable – even despite vaccination – can be at risk of.

"[It is] likely to be a problem, in particular, in the winter for the next few winters.”