The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has increased to 140,818 according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 109,272 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 17,306.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at 14,240.
In Colchester, 10,714 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, while there has been 9,475 cases in Tendring.
Since the start of the pandemic 3,755 have tragically died within 28-days of a positive Covid-19 test.
In Colchester have died 360 while there has been 541 in Tendring.
Southend has seen 561 deaths and 429 people have died in Thurrock.
Across the UK there has now been 129,498 deaths.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment