Boris Johnson will outline his plans to ease lockdown in England later today after details emerged out of Downing Street on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister is expected to address the nation at around 7pm this evening after spending the afternoon addressing minister in Parliament.

People will be eager to hear Boris Johnson’s plans to end lockdown in England as details started to emerge late on Sunday night.

Details of what Mr Johnson’s ‘road map’ speech will encompass, have already given us a good indication of what to expect.

Schools and outdoor recreation will be the priority next month under the Government’s plan to relax coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England.

It is understood that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell MPs that all pupils in all years can go back to the classroom from March 8, with outdoor after-school sports and activities allowed to restart as well.

Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted in a fortnight when the rules are relaxed to allow people to sit down for a drink or picnic.

A further easing of restrictions will take place on March 29 when the school Easter holidays begin – with larger groups allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

The “rule of six” will return along with new measures allowing two households totalling more than six people to meet – giving greater flexibility for families and friends.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts are also set to reopen at the end of next month.

And organised adult and children’s sport – including grassroots football – can return from March 29.

The beauty and hair industry will be expected to wait until the end of April to reopen, according to reports, with theatres, cinemas and nightclubs likely to be the last things to open.

The Prime Minister will outline plans to MPs in Commons at around 3:30pm before addressing the nation from Downing Street at around 7pm.

The Prime Minister is likely to be joined by key advisors.