A HEALTH authority has given out information on how to deal with potential side-effects from the Covid vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released a handy guide to know what to expect when you have the vaccine.

The effects are normal signs that your body is building protection.

They may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.

Common side effects include having pain or swelling on the arm where you got the jab.

You may also experience fever, chills, tiredness or headache throughout the rest of your body.

If you have any of these side-effects, it is advised you drink plenty of water and dress lightly.

You can also reduce any pain at the jab site by exercising your arm or applying a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area.

A CDC spokesman said: “If you have pain or discomfort, talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, antihistamines, or acetaminophen, for any pain and discomfort you may experience after getting vaccinated.

“You can take these medications to relieve post-vaccination side effects if you have no other medical reasons that prevent you from taking these medications normally.

“It is not recommended you take these medicines before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent side effects, because it is not known how these medications may impact how well the vaccine works.”