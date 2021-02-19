The body of a dead pony was found in Billericay on Wednesday, leaving those who found it devastated at what they saw.

Carla Adams found the pony tied to a gate by the entrance of Crowsheath Wood Nature Reserve on Thursday morning.

Carla said: “It was heartbreaking. I was shocked.

“The horse was found with its legs tied to the fence and we don’t know if it was alive when it was left there.

“We were all really upset.

“It’s not something you see all the time.”

Warning: Picture below some readers may find distressing

Both Essex Police and the RSPCA attended the scene.

The RSPCA said: “We look into all reports made to us and take all allegations of cruelty and neglect of animals very seriously. Our staff work incredibly hard to identify evidence and follow up enquiries that may lead us to the people who are responsible for causing suffering to animals, however, we only have limited resources and sadly often find we’re working with very little information.

“This pony wasn’t microchipped and there was no local CCTV or witnesses who could provide any leads which is why we issued the press appeal to local media. If anyone does have any information then we would urge them to contact us on 0300 123 8018.”

Essex Police said: “We were contacted shortly after 8am on 17 February after a dead horse was found in Crowsheath Lane, Downham. Officers attended and contacted the RSPCA and local council. We are carrying enquiries with the RSPCA. Anyone with information can contact the Rural Engagement team quoting incident 161 of 17 February.You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.