Millions of people across the UK have been given their first Covid vaccine - but when will you get your jab?

The Government is continuing to ramp up vaccination efforts across the UK.

Figures published on Wednesday revealed that 16,499,549 people had been given their first dose of the vaccination so far.

Meanwhile, 558,577 people have been given both.

Vaccination centres are now offering injections to people in top priority groups and people are keen to find out when they can get theirs.

By mid-April, the Government hopes to offer a jab to every priority group.

And by Autumn every adult in the country.

An online vaccine calculator helps people find out approximately how long they will have to wait to get a jab.

The calculator was first launched after the Pfizer/BioNTech jab was approved.

It currently works on the basis that the Government will vaccinate one million people per week on average over 2021.

As it is designed with this average in mind, it has not been adjusted following the rollout of the Oxford vaccine.

However, it allows users to adjust the rate of vaccination themselves in advance mode.

Users of the calculator are asked to enter their age and notify the system of certain factors such as if they are a health worker or if they have any underlying health conditions.

Omni’s calculator will then give the user a notional number as to where they stand in terms of vaccine priority.

The calculator is independent and not connected to the NHS or the vaccine rollout programme.

Try it here:

Vaccine Queue Calculator for the UK

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for use in the UK on December 2, becoming the first coronavirus vaccine to be authorised anywhere in the world.

The Government began administering the vaccine on December 8, with Margaret Keenan, a grandmother from Coventry, the first person in the world to receive a Covid vaccination.

This was followed on December 30 by the approval of the cheaper and easier to distribute Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

A third vaccine, produced by Moderna, was approved for use in the UK in early January, with several others expected to follow in the first quarter of 2021.

In December, the government published a list of nine vulnerable groups who will be given priority, following the advice of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

The Government has said it will stick to this list, which will see all over-50s and those with underlying conditions, vaccinated by the end of April.

Labour has led calls for key workers such as teachers, police officers and supermarket staff to be prioritised, but this has so far been resisted.

No firm target has been set to give the vaccine to the whole adult population, but it is thought this could be achieved by the end of summer.

So far those aged under 16 are not eligible as the vaccines have not been approved for use in children.

What is the priority list?

A list of nine vulnerable groups to be given priority was published in December.

It includes in order of priority:

Residents in care homes for the elderly - and their carers

People 80-years-old and above as well as frontline health and social care workers

People 75-years-old and above

People 70-years-old and above and medically extremely vulnerable individuals

People 65-years-old and above

People aged between 16 and 64-year-old with underlying health conditions

People 60-years-old and above

People 55-years-old and above

People 50-years-old and above

