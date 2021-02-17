Royal Mail has issued an update on the areas of Essex which are suffering delays due to Covid.

Three areas covering ten postcodes in the county are facing delays.

The company said the delays are due to staff isolating and social distancing guidelines meaning deliveries are taking longer.

With areas around the UK still affected, Royal Mail is releasing a daily service update for customers.

The areas in Essex affected are:

Southend on Sea (SSO, SS1-SS4

Harwich DO (CO12)

Grays DO (RM16-RM20)

Earlier this month Royal Mail confirmed ten members of staff in its Harwich delivery office have the virus and some other members of staff are self-isolating.

But the community has rallied around their posties, showing support for those impacted by the virus.

On its website Royal Mail said: "Due to resourcing issues, associated self-isolation and safety measures, deliveries in the following areas are likely to be disrupted this week.

"In those areas that are temporarily affected by very high levels of absence, customers can expect deliveries at least every other day.

"It will only be in extreme cases when this may not be possible, but these are the exception and are listed.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. We’re working hard to deliver as comprehensive a service as possible with the resource available to support these offices.

"And we’re ensuring we prioritise delivery of vaccination letters."

Royal Mail added: “If you need to collect an item for which we've left a 'Something for you' card from one of these offices, please check royalmail.com/services-near-you for details of our revised Customer Service Point opening hours.

“If we’ve not left a ‘Something for you card’, and you do not have alternative arrangements in place, we’re sorry that your mail will not be available for collection.”

Customers can check Royal Mail updates every day to find out if their postcode is affected by the ongoing postal delays.