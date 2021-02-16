We are now six weeks into the third national lockdown and people are being urged to stick to the rules.

Essex Police say they will hand out fines for people who refuse to follow the guidelines.

A spokesman said: "The vast majority of you are doing the right thing but, where clear and blatant breaches have taken place, our officers have responded to them."

The force has been sharing examples of people who have been fined for flouting the rules.

It inlcludes two women who travelled from London to Abberton Reservoir and a man who drove his three friends to Southend in the early hours and then told officers they didn’t need to know why he was there.

They also issued 13 fines to car enthusiasts who breached Covid-19 regulations after they held a meet in Great Oaks car park, Basildon – opposite the town’s police station.

In England, people aged 18 or over can be fined:

£200 for the first offence, lowered to £100 if paid within 14 days

£400 for the second offence, then doubling for each further offence up to a maximum of £6,400

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "If you are thinking about organising a social gathering or making a non-essential journey, please reconsider, stay safe and stop the unnecessary spread of Covid-19.

Read more:

"Our officers will continue to take a common sense approach to the government’s regulations. They will continue to engage with people, explain the regulations and encourage them to do the right thing.

"But, where reasoned conversation is not successful, we will consider enforcement action. We will continue to respond to clear and blatant breaches and, where they occur, work with our partners to resolve them.

"We want people to continue to report Covid-19 breaches.

"You can report them via our website by using our digital 101 service, where you can speak to one of our operators via Live Chat, any day between 7am and 11pm.



"For further details about the latest Covid-19 restrictions, please visit the government's website: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/national-lockdown-stay-at-home."

To report a breach to Essex Police visit www.essex.police.uk.