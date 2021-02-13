The freezing temperatures show no signs of letting up and it's even too cold for ... the sea!
Freezing - the icy shores - pic by Project Southchurch
Videos and pictures show waves freezing as they crash onto Southend's legendary beaches.
Shocked and impressed walkers and brave swimmers spotted the icy waves.
Video by Gaz De Vere
Ellen Wright-Martin said: "It’s turned into a giant slush drink and my husband Jim swam in it as part of his training."
Bosses at the landmark pier posted about the sighting and warned others to stay home and warm.
A spokesman said: "Cold enough to freeze the sea... With temperatures staying below freezing this is an impressive sight. Stay safe and stay at home in the warm."
Icy - the chilly waves - pic by Ellen Wright-Martin
