A shocked pensioner has hit out at "disgusting" neighbours who left SEX TOYS in their rubbish bags.
The items were seen strewn across pavements off Spa Road in Hockley. After the shocking discovery, grandmother Anita Bathe, 84, said: "I know the bins are bad at the moment but this is disgusting!
The sex toys on the pavement
"If it is yours clean it up. I will not continue to see this every time I walk, but I can see the funny side now.
"My children find it hilarious however we are trying to avoid my grandchildren seeing it.
"I can definitely see the funny side and it’s great to giggle especially at the moment but the poor children shouldn’t have to see that."
