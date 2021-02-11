It is "too early" to know whether summer holidays can go ahead, the health secretary has said.

Matt Hancock said there was still "a lot of uncertainty" but ministers were doing everything possible to make sure people could have a holiday this year.

He told the BBC he had booked his own summer break in Cornwall "months ago".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged the government to "get rid of the mixed messages" about whether people should book holidays for later in the year.

Some Tory MPs and businesses also criticised the government for fuelling uncertainty for travel companies already struggling in the pandemic.

It follows confusion after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned "people shouldn't be booking holidays right now - not domestically or internationally".

Further restrictions on international travel are due to be introduced on Monday.

Here is what all we know so far about holidays in 2021.

When will I be allowed to travel?

A date has not yet been set for when international or domestic travel for leisure reasons will be allowed again.

On February 22 a lockdown ‘exit roadmap’ should be published during this week which will then go before Parliament for debate.

The exit strategy could be similar to the one set out May last year, which gave dates for non-essential shops and hospitality businesses to resume - but these dates will not be set in stone and it may not include travel.

Will I be able to go abroad?

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said it was too soon to begin planning summer holidays.

He said during the Downing street press conference this week: "The more elaborate your plans are for summer holidays, in terms of crossing borders, in terms of household mixing, given where we are now, I think we just have to say the more you are stepping into making guesses about the unknown at this point," he said.

"I can't give people a proper answer at this point because we don't yet have the data. It is just too early to say."

Will I be able to go on a staycation?

Whilst domestic travel is currently banned under lockdown, there are hopes that restrictions will lift before summer.

Both the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary said the public can expect to enjoy a "great British summer" with hopes of staycations.

But in recent weeks, ministers have been urging people not to book a staycation.

What are the current travel rules under lockdown?

You must not leave your home unless you have a reasonable excuse and if you need to travel, you should stay local. You cannot leave your place of residence to go for holidays or overnight stays, this means that holidays in the UK and abroad are not allowed.

This includes staying in a second home or caravan, if that is not your primary residence.

This also includes staying with anyone who you don’t live with unless they’re in your support bubble.