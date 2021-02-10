THE Prime Minister will lead a press conference this evening to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson will address the press and nation from Downing Street having warned people we will have to “get used” to the idea of having a Covid vaccine in the autumn.

Speaking in the Commons today, he said: "We recently announced an agreement for 50 million doses with the manufacturer CureVac because we believe that may help us to develop vaccines that can respond at scale to new variants of the virus.

“And as the House will have heard from the chief medical officer and the deputy chief medical officer and others, I think we’re going to have to get used to the idea of vaccinating and then re-vaccinating in the autumn as we come to face these new variants.”

Nearly 13 million people have now had their first Covid jab in the UK and the Government insists it is on course to hit its target of vaccinating 15m in just five days time.

No details have yet been given on who will join Mr Johnson at the briefing.

One expert who main join him is England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, who has today condemned “nasty, pernicious” scare stories circulating on social media about the potential impact of Covid vaccines on fertility.

He told the BBC: “I have never heard of a vaccine that affects fertility.

“I was discussing this only yesterday with the chief medical officer (Professor Chris Whitty).

“We recognise that this is a nasty, pernicious scare story but that’s all it is.

“It is deliberately designed to target people’s worries and their aspirations in life.

“It’s complete and utterly groundless.”