Police have denied claims about an attempted kidnapping in a village.
Officers were called to Chelmer Village earlier today amid widespread reports of an attempted child abduction in the area.
But Essex Police says no crime was committed and has looked to calm fears over claims made on social media.
A spokesman said: "We have been made aware of a post on a local social media group regarding an alleged abduction in the Chelmer Village area earlier today, Tuesday, February 9
"We would like to reassure local residents, parents and guardians that this event did not take place.
"If you have any concerns about crime in your local area please report it to us online, call 101 or call 999 in an emergency."
Comments are closed on this article.